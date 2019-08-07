Football Friday Preview: James Clemens Jets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The James Clemens Jets and head coach Wade Waldrop got things going Tuesday in their second day of camp, prepping for that opening game with Georgia powerhouse Grayson on August 23rd.

That Grayson game may be the first of the season, but it's not the only one that sticks out on the Jets' rather loaded schedule.

"We play the Grayson game one, we got Clay-Chalkville game two, then we got Bob Jones game three, so you know everybody is talking about this Grayson game," said Waldrop. "The first three are tough, so the main focus there is just to prepare for region play and prepare us for the playoffs. You know we want to see teams that we're going to have to play down the road."

James Clemens is coming off of a 7-4 finish where the team won its first region crown in program history.