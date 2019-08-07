Football Friday Preview: Hazel Green Trojans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. - Hazel Green Football has had three head coaches in three seasons, and all of those moves happened within a 12-month span.

Joel Schrenk is entering his first year as the Trojans head man after seven years with Falkville, and he hopes to stay awhile.

Here's how Schrenk's new team has responded to him since he has taken over.

"When I first got here, they were pretty reserved pretty laid back, and you could see it in their eyes it was like sure whatever dude you know when are you gonna leave," said Schrenk. "Now it's not that way, now they're bought in and doing what we ask them to and it's gonna be good."

Hazel Green is coming off of a 4-7 finish where they made the playoffs under first-year head coach Smitty Grider. Grider took the head coaching position with the Dothan Wolves this off-season.