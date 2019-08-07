Football Friday Preview: East Limestone Indians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - In 2018, East Limestone Football finished with a 9-3 record, advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in four years.

The Indians will face Russellville on August 22nd in a game that won't count on their record, while their first official game is on August 29th at West Limestone.

Head coach Jeff Pugh's squad was out on the practice field on Wednesday as he enters his 14th season at the helm, and this group is hungry to get back to the postseason.

"This bunch right here is anxious to get back out on the field," said Pugh. "We kind of went out in a way that we didn't want to because we didn't play well in the second round. Mortimer Jordan had a lot to do with that but these guys have worked hard all summer long and going into fall practice they got a goal to try to get back in the playoffs and try to win one more try to win ten this time."

When East and West Limestone met on the football field back in 2018, the Indians got the best of the Wildcats with a 34-3 victory.