× Florence man accused of stealing from child

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police have charged a man with stealing from a juvenile at a yard sale.

William Cole, 49, was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant for first-degree theft.

Florence police said Cole took money from a child at a yard sale on Tuscaloosa Street on July 21.

Cole was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.