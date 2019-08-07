× FBI searching for possibly armed and dangerous man who lives near Mississippi-Alabama line

JACKSON, Miss. – The FBI is looking for a northwest Mississippi man who they said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kennoris Lattrell Hughey, 37, of Corinth, Miss., is wanted by federal agents for drug distribution conspiracy.

According to the FBI, Hughey is a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang in Corinth, which is near the Mississippi borders with Alabama and Tennessee. He’s wanted for involvement in drug trafficking in northeast Mississippi since 2017, agents said. A warrant was issued for his arrest July 25.

Hughey is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 160 and 168 pounds. He has several tattoos including praying hands on his back, a necklace on his chest, two small horns on his forehead, dice on his left arm and a six-pointed star on his neck. He also has tattoos on his right arm, right shoulder, upper left arm, left wrist and a scar on his back.

Anyone with information about Hughey’s location is asked to contact the FBI at 601-948-5000 or submit an anonymous tip online.