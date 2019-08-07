DeKalb County officials looking for suspect involved in robbery, assault

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – DeKalb County officials are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery and assault on Monday.

Officials say the suspect is a white male in his 20s, that was driving either a green Chevrolet trailblazer or GMC Jimmy without a tag.

Officials believe the suspect lives around the Geraldine area.

According to officials, the situation happened at a produce stand near the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road 82 close to the Marshall County Line.

If you have information, contact an investigator at (256)845-3801.