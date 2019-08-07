× Decatur man charged with assault after shooting

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man turned himself in to police Monday for a weekend shooting.

Xavier Yarbrough, 22, was charged with first-degree assault for the Aug. 3 shooting.

Decatur police said Yarbrough fired several shots into a crowd of people in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue SW, hitting a female victim in the abdomen. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The victim is expected to recover from her injuries, police said.

Yarbrough turned himself in to police Monday and was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $30,000 bond.