Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. -- Curtain and Lights Theatre takes you to the wild west this weekend with a production of 'Annie Get Your Gun!'

Performances will take place at the Chapel at First Baptist Church in Decatur. Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for students.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Backpacks of Hope which provides meals for students on the weekends.

Performances are as follows:

August 8 at 6:30 p.m.

August 9 at 6:30 p.m.

August 10 at 2 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.