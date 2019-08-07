Bridge replacements coming soon on Old Highway 431 in Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Commission has been working on a plan to replace four one-lane bridges on Old Highway 431 for two and a half years, the commission says the final piece is in place and construction will begin before the end of 2019.

Replacing the four one-lane bridges located on Old Highway 431 near the Flint River Greenway will cost approximately $8.5 million dollars.

"We've been working four or five months on property acquisition to get it wrapped up, Our attorney has spent a lot of time the last couple of weeks. We're excited, it's a mile stone," says Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.

County Commissioner Craig Hill says many people from the southeastern part of Madison County cross the four bridges every day.

"They're one lane bridges. They are very very dangerous. We've had to go out and repair them in the last three months two or three times where cars have hit the side of the bridge," says Hill.

Timothy powers lives close to one of the bridges. He says he's witnessed several wrecks and close misses.

"You're suppose to yield going back that way and a lot of people that's not familiar with the place, they don't even see the sign so they just keep on going and most of the time people hit on the bridge," says Timothy Powers.

Hill says this project has been a long time coming.

"Everything we've had to do, dotting i's crossing t's has taken some time but now we're close. We're really close," says Hill.

The county should decide on a bid by September and construction is expected to begin by November.