× Alabama Ethics Commission upholds penalty against Madison County GOP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Ethics Commission upheld a penalty against the Madison County Republican Executive Committee on Wednesday.

The penalty was for a late financial disclosure submitted by the Madison County Republican party to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Every month the Madison County GOP is required to file campaign finance reports with the state. The report in question is from July 2019. The finance report was due on July 2. The Secretary of State’s Office said it was submitted on July 7.

Officials said the Madison County Republican Party was sent a notification of its late filing and the letter stated the group would be fined $102. The Madison County GOP appealed the fine but ultimately the ethics commission upheld the penalty in a 3-2 vote.

The Madison County Republican Party Chairman Brad Taylor released a statement to WHNT News 19 about the issue.

“Financial disclosure submittals are provide electronically to the State of Alabama. A technological glitch caused us to miss a 48-hour window around one deadline. The late filing resulted in a $102 fine. We were afforded an opportunity to drive to Montgomery to appeal the fine in person, but the distance and inconvenience would not be worth the effort. Instead we elected to pay the fine. While we have submitted over 40 previous reports on time, we also fully understand the importance of filing every report by the required deadline.”

The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office said this is the group’s first issue regarding its monthly reporting.