HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – August 9th kicks off the 8th annual Huntsville Restaurant Week, a county-wide event that promotes locally owned and operated restaurants by encouraging patrons to explore the diverse dining scene of Madison County, and providing unique culinary events for both residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

Over 50 local eateries and breweries are participating with special offerings.

“As the coordinator of Huntsville Restaurant Week, it has been my pleasure to see this promotion grow. Each year it is surprising to see how many new places have joined the Madison County culinary scene, and 2019 is no different. Ultimately, the CVB’s goal for Restaurant Week is to showcase the Madison County dining scene to visitors and to remind locals to try something new,” said Pam Williams, Tourism & Education Sales Manager for the CVB.

The theme of Huntsville Restaurant Week is ‘ten tasty days of deals,’ referencing the specially-priced menu options provided by participating restaurants as part of the event. Lunch specials include fixed-price selections at $10 or $15 featuring two courses. Dinner specials include selections at $10, $20, $30, and $40 with three courses.

Restaurants may choose to offer one or any combination of the above specials, and offer other specials beyond these categories.

Exclusive to Huntsville Restaurant Week, a `Bonus Bites` category is also featured to include those establishments that do not offer a traditional lunch or dinner but do offer breakfast, desserts, appetizers or small bites exclusively.

“As Huntsville grows, so does our local dining scene, and we`re excited to have so much to offer to visitors,” said Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the CVB. “There are culinary experiences in Huntsville that can’t be found anywhere else, from dining under the National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Biergarten, to the one-of-a-kind settings at venues like Campus No. 805, Stovehouse, MidCity, and so many others, Huntsville is truly a destination that attracts visitors seeking unique dining and travel experiences.”

Returning again for 2019 is the participation of various Huntsville and Madison breweries. Straight to Ale, Old Black Bear, and InnerSpace breweries will be offering specialty Restaurant Week craft beers.

Also offered again this year is the partnership with OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation platform, and the official online reservation provider for Huntsville Restaurant Week. Visitors can seamlessly view participating Huntsville restaurants on OpenTable, and with a few clicks, secure a reservation to the venue of their choice. A partnership with The House mobile app will also showcase daily specials and events to users in the Huntsville, Birmingham, Nashville, and Chattanooga areas.

15 Official Huntsville Restaurant Week Events

This year, the CVB is excited to feature more special events as part of Huntsville Restaurant Week than ever before. More details on individual events can be found on the Convention & Visitors Bureau website.

August 5-9 – Star 99.1 Gift Certificate Giveaway

August 8 – Perfect Bite Dinner on the Blue Bayou at A.M. Booth’s Lumberyard

August 8 & 15 – Biergarten at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

August 9-18 – #DineHsv Huntsville Restaurant Week Photo Contest

August 9-10 – Cheers Huntsville Cocktail Festival

August 9-11 – Honest Coffee Roasters’ Scavenger Hunt

August 10 & 17 – Rocket City Rover Bike and Brunch

August 10 – Thai Cooking Class at Phuket

August 12-16 – Mix 96.9 Gift Certificate Giveaway

August 12 – Rocket Chef at Merrimack Hall

August 16 – Downtown Huntsville, Inc.’s Battle of the Food Truck All Stars

August 17 – Dining in the Dark at Grille 29

August 17 – Sushi Making Class at Phuket

August 18 – Whiskey, Wine and Cigar Lunch at Nick’s Ristorante

August 18 – Tea Party Reception in the Dogwood Café at the Huntsville Botanical Garden

Release provided by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau.