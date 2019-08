× 18-wheeler overturns on County Line Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An overturned 18-wheeler caused traffic headaches on an I-565 exit ramp Wednesday morning.

The truck was on its side around 9 a.m. Wednesday at Exit 7 eastbound on I-565, which is the County Line Road exit.

There was no word on whether there were any injuries.

Drivers wanting to get off on County Line Road were diverted by Huntsville police to the next exit.