Woman throws hot grease on domestic violence suspect in Decatur

Posted 1:06 pm, August 6, 2019

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man ended up at the hospital and then in jail after police said a woman splashed him with hot grease.

Larondrick Macklin, 31, was charged with domestic violence and burglary after a domestic dispute Aug. 1.

Decatur police said Macklin went into the woman’s house on Wimberley Drive with a firearm, and the woman defended herself with a pot of hot grease.

Macklin was taken to a hospital and treated for burns on his face. He was arrested and charged the next day.

He’s being held in the Morgan County Jail on $300,000 bond.

