Man accused of molesting two boys in stranger’s Missouri home claims he ‘blacked out’

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Prosecutors have filed charges against a Missouri man for allegedly entering a stranger’s home and molesting two boys under the age of 10, one of whom has autism.

Treyvohn D. Covington, 26, faces two counts of first-degree sodomy, second-degree child molestation and first-degree burglary.

According to court records, officers responded to an apartment in Independence around 5:15 Sunday morning on a burglary. When officers arrived they found Convington in the living room of the apartment naked from the waist down, according to a news release from Independence police. He was taken into custody for burglary and sexual assault.

The woman who reported the incident to police said she had driven from Springfield, Missouri with her grandsons and they were staying at her sister’s apartment. She told police the three grandkids were asleep in the living room and she was asleep in a back bedroom.

One victim, who is diagnosed with autism, came into the bedroom and was “acting excited” but was having trouble communicating. The grandmother said she told him to go back to the living room but stated a few minutes later she heard what she thought was her grandsons playing and went out to tell them to be quiet.

The grandmother told police when she got to the living room she saw Covington on top of her grandson. She said she pushed the suspect off and took the three kids to the bathroom, locked the door and called police.

Covington told police he had been with his friends drinking and blacked out. He said the last thing he remembers is taking a shot of Hennessey in a car on the way home from the club. The next thing he remembered was waking up in jail and did not have any recollection of what happened.

Prosecutors have requested a $75,000 bond for Covington.