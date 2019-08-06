× Man accused of killing estranged wife, Ardmore man in backyard extradited to Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man facing capital murder charges for the death of a man in his own backyard is now in Limestone County Jail.

Sheriff Mike Blakely said Fred Sommerville, 47, is facing a capital murder charge for the death of Bruce Cosman, 74. Cosman was shot in his backyard in Ardmore on July 18. Authorities arrested Sommerville in Pickens County July 19.

Somerville is also accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, LaKresha Somerville, who was found dead in a vehicle in Pickens County.

Blakely said Sommerville and his wife had a difficult relationship, and her death appeared to be domestic-related.

“She had filed some complaints of domestic violence. Also that he had been stalking her. According to the reports we have received so far, she was scared of him,” he said. “Her mother had filed a missing person with a possible kidnapping from her ex-husband [that] night around midnight.”

Somerville was extradited from Pickens County to Limestone County and is in jail without bond.

BREAKING: Fred Somerville has been transported from the Pickens County Jail to the Limestone County Jail on capital murder charges for the murders of his estranged wife Lakresha and 74-year old Bruce Cosman of Ardmore. Somerville has no bond. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) August 7, 2019