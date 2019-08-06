Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for vehicle of interest
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it was searching for a vehicle possibly used in a theft last Thursday.
According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle may have been used in a theft/burglary on Echo Lane sometime on August 1.
Anyone with information on the vehicle’s location or anybody associated with it is asked to contact Investigator Finley at (256) 533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.
34.723973 -86.499655