Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for vehicle of interest

Posted 6:54 am, August 6, 2019, by

Photo courtesy Madison County Sheriff's Office

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it was searching for a vehicle possibly used in a theft last Thursday.

According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle may have been used in a theft/burglary on Echo Lane sometime on August 1.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s location or anybody associated with it is asked to contact Investigator Finley at (256) 533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.

