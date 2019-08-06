× Madison County Jail inmate escapes, recaptured within minutes

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate is back behind bars after escaping last night. Deputies say it happened at 8:30 p.m. and officers were able to capture him in minutes, just 200 yards away from the jail.

Authorities say Onteria Beasley was being held on drug possession charges through the Huntsville Police Department. Lt. Donny Shaw says he escaped when he was in the process of being moved from one area of the jail to another.

Beasley now faces felony escape charges. The Sheriff’s office says it’s reviewing and evaluating its procedures to make sure this does not happen again.