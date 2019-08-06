Florence police search for missing man

Posted 4:14 pm, August 6, 2019, by

(Photo provided by Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police are looking for a man who was last seen two weeks ago.

James Whitaker, 66, hasn’t been seen since July 23, when he left his home, according to the Florence Police Department. Whitaker was riding his 2015 Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycle.

Whitaker is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Florence police at 256-760-6610 or text “FPDTIP” plus your tip to 274637.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.