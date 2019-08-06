× Florence police search for missing man

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police are looking for a man who was last seen two weeks ago.

James Whitaker, 66, hasn’t been seen since July 23, when he left his home, according to the Florence Police Department. Whitaker was riding his 2015 Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycle.

Whitaker is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Florence police at 256-760-6610 or text “FPDTIP” plus your tip to 274637.