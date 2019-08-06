× Business owner shoots at burglar in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police say a business owner shot at a would-be burglar at his business Tuesday morning in south Huntsville.

Police responded around 4 a.m. to a business near the corner of Meadowbrook and South Memorial Parkway. Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the business owner found a man breaking into a car on an enclosed lot.

The man confronted the burglar behind the business and said the burglar held something up that he thought was a gun, police said. The business owner fired a shotgun as he moved away from the burglar, who ran off.

Police said they don’t believe the business owner hit the burglar.

Officers searched the area using a K-9 unit but did not find any suspects, police said. They did recover a cell phone from the scene and said they would be looking at video surveillance from the business as part of their investigation.