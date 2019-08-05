Work continues to improve conditions at Marshall County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - It's been almost eight months since Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims took over the sheriff's office and a jail that was plagued with problems.

From the outside, you can see that the Marshall County Sheriff's Office is currently fixing the jail's roof and inside the department says because of Sheriff Phil Sims, the inmates now have new amenities they didn't have before. WHNT News 19 got a tour of inside the jail today to show us first hand how the inmates are living.

"Since he's (Sheriff Sims) been in here we have hired a licensed dietician, we also have supplied a medical service that's on a 24/7 rotation," said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.

Guthrie says this contract with Southern Health Partners started August 1. Now, inmates with health conditions are able to see a doctor at any time. He also says even though there is damage left behind from past administration, they're making progress.

"They didn't even have air conditioning in the jail when we came in here, they now have air conditioning," stated Guthrie.

Right now, the Sheriff's Office is working on the roof to prevent leaks, but they already have plans for more improvements in the near future.

"We've got walls that have to be repaired and doors that are being manufactured now and will be installed for everybody's security," Guthrie said.

There are 240 inmates inside Marshall County's Jail. Guthrie says their goal is for each person who enters the jail, to leave with a brighter future. "Unfortunately, we didn't create the situation they're in, we're trying to make it as best for both them and us as possible," explained Guthrie.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says that they've also reduced the amount of contraband coming inside by adding new fencing earlier this year.