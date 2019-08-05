× Woman hit by vehicle on Memorial Parkway access road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A woman was hit twice while walking in traffic near downtown Huntsville Monday, police said.

The woman was hit around 11:45 a.m. on the northbound access road to Memorial Parkway near the Clinton Avenue exit.

Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the woman walked out into northbound traffic on the Parkway and bounced off a trailer being pulled by a vehicle. She then walked away from the Parkway, toward Spring Hill Suites.

As the driver was coming back to the scene, witnesses told police the woman jumped out into traffic on the access road in front of another vehicle, Johnson said.

There was no immediate word on the extent of her injuries.

The roadway was clear and traffic moving in the area again by 12:30 p.m.