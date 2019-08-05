× Vehicle crashes into Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A vehicle crashed into a home in northwest Huntsville Monday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to a home on Mastin Lake Road at Fay Street around 10:45 a.m. Broken bricks could be seen around the garage area of the house.

#BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into a north Huntsville home on Mastin Lake Road. Huntsville Police and Fire and Rescue on scene. @whnt pic.twitter.com/2EtypeGW6F — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) August 5, 2019

Police on the scene said the vehicle left the road and went up a driveway before crashing through a chain link fence and into the garage.

A man and woman who were in the vehicle ran away after the crash, police said.