UNA Football holds first practice in full pads

FLORENCE, Ala. - Monday marked the first day in full pads for the University of North Alabama Lions football team as they get set to enter their second season in division one, and players on both sides of the ball were fired up to be able to hit.

The Lions open up the season on August 29th with Western Illinois which will be a Thursday night game under the bright lights of Braly Stadium.

At UNA's annual media day at 306 BBQ in downtown Florence, head coach Chris Willis says that this practice definitely wasn't one of his teams better ones.

"With the older guys the intensity wasn't as intense as I would've like it to have been," said Willis. "Some of the new guys and younger guys actually showed up though and they kind of helped get us through the end of practice so I'd expect tomorrow to be different."

The UNA players though, were excited to get back out there for the first time in full pads.

"I like the contact and it just brings back memories you know," said former Florence Falcon Jakobi Byrd, who is a redshirt sophomore wide receiver with the Lions. "From just being a little kid and putting on the big shoulder pads and stuff it's just fun."

UNA will practice again in full gear on Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.