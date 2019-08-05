Three Decatur families displaced after woman crashes into apartment building, tearing the stairs down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala - A neighborhood is recovering after a car ran into an apartment building over the weekend.

Decatur Police Department investigated the matter and deemed it an accident.

Witnesses said a woman driving an SUV drove into a vacant unit on Saturday afternoon.

The crash took the stairs off the building, trapping two families upstairs.

Belvia Matthews, the owner and landlord of the rental property, said everyone was safe but she had to find her tenants some shelter.

"It's a four-unit apartment building. So what my husband and I did, we are housing the three tenants in the Hampton Inn for three nights. So I'm here at the Red Cross to find out what accommodations can be made for them."

One of the displaced tenants told WHNT News 19 she appreciates what her landlord is doing but there's no place like home.