This artificial intelligence program detects guns as early as possible

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A Huntsville software technology provider, Archarithims Inc., has developed an artificial intelligence program that can identify and track a weapon and its carrier.

The system can track where the gun is moving and perform a lock down or send out mass alerts.

Archarithms has been working for six years to address the issue of security before mass shootings.

"We wanted to create a capability to allow the schools to have a warning before someone came in and started shooting the children," said Archarithims CEO Randy Riley.

The program, known as Exigent-GR, uses AI computer vision and existing cameras to track a gun and the person carrying it. The computer is trained by using millions of images of weapons and non-weapons to positively identify a gun from a common everyday object.

"It can look at guns in a variety of different situations and still be able to identify, 'hey, that's a gun,'" explained AI scientist Brent McCoy. "We started out with looking at the top ten guns used in both mass shootings and sold nationwide."

This capability is designed to work in areas like malls, arenas, churches, schools, and office buildings. It can be used indoors and outdoors.

"I believe every public place needs this capability," Riley said. "What we're trying to do is identify before a shot is ever fired."

The program has successfully detected and identified weapons as far away as 500 yards. Once the gun and armed person are identified a notification is sent to perform a lock-down action, and can send text and email alerts to security, police, and school officials.

The program is flexible, and no company or business is ineligible.

"We have designed it to be able to work with any customer that we come across," McCoy said. "We can provide everything depending on if that’s what you need, or we can just provide you software and maybe a computer to run the system.”

Archarithms believes technology like this can be a part of a solution to prevent tragedy.

"If [the shooter] is walking through the parking lot with a gun and we've got cameras on him, those text messages would have come and they'd show a picture of his face, a mug shot, the type of gun he has, and what camera location he's at," Riley said.

Detecting a gun as early as possible could save countless lives.

For details call (256) 763-8781 or email randy.riley@archarithms.com