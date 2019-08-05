Proposed city ordinance could change alcohol sale times on Sundays in Decatur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - An ordinance that would impact when alcohol can be sold will be introduced at the Decatur city council meeting Monday evening.

"We went to the planning commission, they heard our voices, and they're now presenting it to the city council and we're looking forward to a positive vote," explained Christy Wheat, owner of Josie's and Simp McGhee's in Decatur.

Wheat said allowing earlier sales on Sundays would not only benefit businesses, it would also make customers happier.

"Mainly just being able to service those who want a bloody mary or mimosa at 10 a.m. I don't think there's a big call for it, but being able to accommodate is most important."

Currently, patrons can only purchase alcohol after 12 p.m. on Sundays in Decatur.

The proposed ordinance would allow bars and restaurants to sell drinks beginning at 10 a.m.

With the proposed ordinance, not only would you be able to buy a mimosa, or a beer at a restaurant on Sunday morning. You'd also be able to go into a store and purchase it at 10 a.m.

Wheat said the change would keep business from straying away.

"I think it would put us on a competitive playing field along with other cities like Birmingham and Huntsville and I think it's a great opportunity for Decatur."

She said if the ordinance changes she may shift her restaurant's business hours.

Decatur City Attorney Herman Marks said the council won't vote on the proposal immediately.

He said it may be up for public hearing at the next meeting.