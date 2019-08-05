× Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9 ‘Happy’ to receive body armor donation

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A local K9 is receiving donated body armor valued near $1,000 from a national non-profit organization.

Trouw Nutrition USA sponsored Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9 Happy’s vest. The vest will display the sentiment “honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit charity in East Taunton, Massachusetts, whose mission is to offer bullet and stab protective vests and other help to dogs of law enforcement throughout the United States. For more information on the non-profit, click here.