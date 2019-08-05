× Huntsville police investigate suspicious item behind restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police temporarily closed a street while they investigated a suspicious item Monday afternoon.

Police said just before 2 p.m. a citizen found a suspicious item in the shape of a pipe behind 1395 Enterprise Way, which is the building that houses Five Guys and Jason’s Deli.

Enterprise Way was blocked for about 10 minutes while police worked on the scene. The road reopened around 2:45 p.m.

Police said the item they found was not explosive.

#BREAKING: Huntsville Police just shouted, “Fire in the hole!” The sound of an explosion followed. @whnt pic.twitter.com/8zM11oz0Ow — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) August 5, 2019