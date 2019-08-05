Getting ready for a dangerous future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It is no insult to say the 2019 Space and Missile Defense Symposium will be similar to last year's event. Just like the 2018 Symposium , or the year before that, or even next year, the symposium is about the future. It's about preparing for possible adversaries, and threats. "I would say we have a very, very capable system currently. The issue is staying relevant as the threat advances and they are advancing quickly," said Bob McCaleb of Northrop Grumman during last year's event.

He was right about the status of America's missile defense, and also about the threats. That leads to the theme for this years SMD Symposium, which is "Space and Missile Defense pre-eminence in a Multi-Domain Environment." Keeping that statement true is something that government, industry and the military have to consider very carefully every time they gather for this event. "And what excites me is we've got small, medium and large companies here to actually get together with customers, with the government to try to solve problems," said Jim Rogers from Lockheed Martin.

Technology is certainly a major part of it, but so is everyone sharing knowledge, and discussing challenges and getting on the same page about where we are, and where we need to be. The SMD Symposium isn't "the" answer, but it is certainly a contributor to the future we alluded to earlier. "Absolutely, it makes the world safer. There are people here from all over the world trying to get missile defense. Not only here in the U.S. but for their countries," said Tim McKechnie of Plasma Processes.

What Tim McKechnie said was true in 2018, and of course, it's true this year.

Space and Missile Defense Symposium will take a deep dive into missile defense and all the challenges starting Tuesday, August 6 and running through lunch on Thursday, August 8th.

WHNT News 19 will have continuing coverage about both the people who make this SMD Symposium work and the challenges they face.