First day of school at Chapman Elementary since split from middle school

HUNTSVILLE Ala. - Huntsville City students went back to class Monday, and Chapman Elementary had its first day since it split from Chapman Middle School. The schools were combined since 2011.

Monday was the first day Chapman Elementary stood on its own and got to show off its brand new mascot.

"The new mascot is a hedgehog and his name is Chappy. And he's adorable, and he lives in the lobby of our school," said Lorri Stricklen a Curriculum Specialist at Chapman Elementary.

The teachers created a warm welcome for the students. Angela Carr teaches first grade. She has been a teacher for 27 years and says she still can't sleep the night before the first day.

"It's kind of hectic whenever you think you're ready, but you never are because there's always more kids coming in," said Carr. "And they're a little anxious to leave their parents."

Not all of the students were anxious. Five-year-old Blaine Warmath says he is ready to start kindergarten, where he plans to... "play and learn."

And now that he is a kindergartener he hopes to "grow up and be strong."