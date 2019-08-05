Dozens gather for Rocket City Robot Assault competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- It was a battle of the bots in Huntsville Saturday. The first Rocket City Robot Assault was held at Rocket Republic Brewing.

Twenty-two robots entered to compete in the competition. People of all ages enjoyed the family-friendly event.

"We have three weight classes. There's a plastic ant weight -- they weigh one pound -- made out of plastic. There's a one-pound metal class and a three-pound metal class. So people build their robots, bring them here and we have a double-elimination bracket," explained Philip Hahn with Angry Rooster Robotics.

The group plans to hold its next event at the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo in April of 2020.