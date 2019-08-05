Dense Fog Advisory in effect Monday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog Advisory through 9AM for the entire Tennessee Valley Monday morning:

Visibility could fall to below 1 mile at times, particularly over Northeast Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. If you encounter fog while driving, slow down and keep the low beams of your vehicle on even after sunrise.

Fortunately, clearing skies will help break up the fog once the sun is up. Visibility should be back to 10 miles or more shortly after 9AM.

You can see the full advisory from the NWS below: