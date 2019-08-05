Dense Fog Advisory in effect Monday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog Advisory through 9AM for the entire Tennessee Valley Monday morning:

Visibility could fall to below 1 mile at times, particularly over Northeast Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. If you encounter fog while driving, slow down and keep the low beams of your vehicle on even after sunrise.

Fortunately, clearing skies will help break up the fog once the sun is up. Visibility should be back to 10 miles or more shortly after 9AM.

You can see the full advisory from the NWS below:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
253 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

...Dense Fog Likely Across North Alabama and Southern Middle
Tennessee Early This Morning...



Areas of dense fog have developed across the Tennessee Valley
region in wake of yesterday`s rainfall. Many locations may see
visibilities drop to 1/4 mile or less at times through the
morning rush hour commute. Motorists should use extra caution on
roadways and allow extra time to reach their destination. The
dense fog will begin to diminish by mid-morning.

ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-051400-
/O.NEW.KHUN.FG.Y.0005.190805T0753Z-190805T1400Z/
Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-
Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,
Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,
and Cowan
253 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* VISIBILITIES...1/4 mile or less at times.

* TIMING...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Reduced visibility will cause hazardous driving
  conditions.

* LOCATIONS...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
  Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
