DeKalb County graduate named Microsoft PowerPoint World Champion

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A recent graduate of Geraldine High School wins a Microsoft International Championship.

Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship announced Seth Maddox the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist World-International Champion in Microsoft PowerPoint 2016.

Maddox traveled to New York last week and competed against top finalists from across the globe. He won the overall top international award in the Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 competition.

Maddox plans to study Computer Engineering at Auburn University in the Fall, and he plans to use the skills that he has gained from earning five professional Microsoft Office Specialist certifications.