CASA of Madison County still helping neighbors remain independent and safe at home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For 40 years, CASA of Madison County has been helping neighbors remain independent, safe and a part of the community.

CASA (Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound) is a non-profit agency located in Huntsville that provides services to individuals age 60 and older and to the homebound (wheelchair and bed bound) of all ages.

What began in 1979 as an effort to assist senior citizens with transportation has grown to include many other services, allowing people to stay in their homes and age in place.

Volunteers accomplish this mission by installing safety features like grab bars, handrails, and wheelchair ramps; providing access to medical appointments; and keeping them comfortable in the winter through the TEMP$ Weatherization program.

The success of CASA's mission relies in no small part on the support received from the local community.

All CASA services are provided at no cost to its clients and are based solely on need, without regard to income, race, social status or religion.

The next fundraiser for CASA of Madison County is scheduled for October 11, 2019. You can learn more about it here.