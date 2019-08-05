Back to School Forecast: Hot and humid Monday, more storms later this week

Monday morning is the First Day of School for numerous school systems in north Alabama, and bus stop temperatures will be in the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Patchy fog is possible Monday morning, especially in areas that experienced a lot of heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Expect mainly dry conditions for Monday afternoon, which will allow thermometers to climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s in time to pick up the kids from school. An isolated shower is possible, but the majority of the region will remain hot, humid, but dry.

A Break From the Storms & More Heat: For Monday and Tuesday, storm chances drop down to the 10%-20% range. That translates to a few isolated pop-up storms each afternoon, and a lot more sunshine in between.

With less rain coming, our afternoon temperatures will soar again! Highs reach back into the lower 90s this week, which puts us near or just above average for the first week of August. The thick humidity will make it feel much warmer though, with heat index values making it into the upper 90s each afternoon. Take the heat seriously; make sure you’re staying hydrated and not spending too much time outdoors during the hottest part of the day (from 12PM-6PM).

Stormy again by mid-week? An area of high pressure will help suppress rain chances Monday and Tuesday, but that high pressure will be drifting away from us by mid-week. That will allow a few weak disturbances to move over the Tennessee Valley, boosting our storm chances from Wednesday into the upcoming weekend.

We’ll have to get closer to the weekend for the finer details to come into view, but for now just be ready for some scattered storm activity that will likely look a lot like this past weekend’s: hit-or-miss heavy storms that develop mainly during the afternoon and early evening.

We will continue to fine tune the forecast for the weekend on our forecast discussion page. Click here for the latest updates in the forecast.