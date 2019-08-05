× $10 back-to-school adoption special at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services is offering a special Back-To-School $10 adoption fee for cats and dogs at the shelter. The special starts Monday, August 5, and ends Saturday, August 10.

The shelter has plenty of dogs, cats and kittens to choose from. The adoption fee includes spay or neuter surgery, rabies and other vaccinations, microchip for pet identification, city license, collar and deworming.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 256-883-3782, visit their website, or find them on Facebook.