Woman charged with animal cruelty after leaving dog in hot vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police say a dog was left in a vehicle for over an hour without any AC led to a woman being arrested for animal cruelty.

Police charged Jamelle Linker, 61, with animal cruelty after someone called and reported a small cocker spaniel was left in the car with windows up and the vehicle. This occurred at the Ole Hiedelberg Restaurant on University Drive.

After waiting for the owner to return, police called Huntsville Fire Department to rescue the dog.

Police finally made contact with Linker who said she had just run in the restaurant to get takeout.