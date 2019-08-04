Upgrades coming to Florence Housing Authority Cherry Hill Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala.- Some Florence residents have questions after finding letters saying the buildings they are living in at Cherry Hill Homes will be torn down. The letter didn't say when demolition would begin or where these residents will need to move.

Florence Housing Authority received funding to upgrade Cherry Hill Homes.

Florence Housing Authority Executive Director Rhonda Richardson says the project has been a topic of discussion for years and it will take time to rebuild the property so officials plan to complete it in phases.

"We're going to be tearing down 50 units at Cherry Hill Homes, we'll be building 56 units new," says Richardson.

While all the residents of Cherry Hill will be affected by changes coming to the site, only some buildings will be impacted now. Residents within those 50 units will be given financial assistance to be relocated within the properties during construction. They then will have the option to move into the new buildings.

The notification letter states residents will be given at least 90 days notice before they are asked to move.

"No one will be kicked out, no one will lose their home. We're going to work with the residents. We'll let them know how the relocation is going to work," says Richardson.

Richardson says the new upgrades are much needed.

"It's going to be a wonderful thing for the neighborhood and the community. They'll see the beautiful transformation take place on the property," says Richardson.

Features of Phase One of the proposed redevelopment include:

New community building with laundry facilities, exercise/fitness room with equipment, computer center with internet access and printer

Covered picnic pavilion

Gazebo

Covered bus stop shelter

Bike racks on all buildings

New appliances

Washer-dryer connections in all new buildings

The new site will be renamed Sweetwater Ridge. Officials say the new name was chosen as a way to celebrate the renewal of the property.

There will be two community meetings for Cherry Hill residents this week to ask questions. The meetings will be held at the Cherry Hill community Building Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 10 a.m.