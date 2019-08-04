Trevor Lacey comes back to give back to the Huntsville community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Trevor Lacey played basketball for Alabama from 2011-2013 before transferring to NC State, but he also grew up right here in the 256; Lacey came back to Huntsville to give back to the place he calls home, which is something he's always dreamed of being able to do.

"It was just it weighed heavy on my heart you know it was just important for me to give back and show people around this community that you can make it out and do something positive with yourself," Lacey said.

Lacey held a community fun day filled with fellowship, a backpack giveaway, and even some gift card giveaways for college students.

"It shows that he loves doing what he does and giving kids the opportunity to see that it can be done and people from Huntsville can make it," said Ameillion Ragland, a rising junior at New Century Technology High School.

"It shows that he cares for us and how he dedicates his money and time to come back and support us," said Michael Ford, a rising junior at Mae Jemison High School. "This gives me a lot of motivation and I'm gonna keep fighting for what I want cause they come down here and show us love."

"Us being here showing like hey we were here and hey everyone has to grow up and be older and make decisions in their life and some good some bad but don't get frustrated or discouraged keep fighting and you'll be in a position to give back yourself," Lacey said.

Giving back isn't just about material items and money; Lacey says it's about wisdom and experience too, so knowing what he knows now what message does Lacey have for kids here in Huntsville? What would he say to his younger self?

"You shouldn't believe everything people tell you, never let anyone tell you you can't do anything, strive for whatever it is that you wanna do, and make sure you make the best decision for you not for what everybody else wants cause that's what's important cause at the end of the day you have to be happy or nothing else matters," Lacey said.

Lacey hopes to continue to give back to the 256 because despite being a professional athlete now he never forgets where he came from.