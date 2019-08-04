Steven Messervy talks lasers and how they can be used for national defense

The annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium starts its three-day run at the Von Braun center on Tuesday.

Steven Messervy is the director of the Research Institute at UAH. He’ll be at the symposium, and he said one thing will be at the top of everyone’s mind: Lasers.

“Well, we’re getting to the point with electric lasers now that we’ve been successful across the industry in doing a 50-kilowatt and also a 100-kilowatt laser system that is a solid-state laser. So there’s still a lot of power requirements that you have to deal with, but I think the technology has progressed a lot in the last ten years with electric lasers. I think we’re getting pretty close with programs out there that are going to field some prototypes pretty quick.”

