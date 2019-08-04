× Police searching for escaped inmate in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Police are searching for a Flat Rock man after he walked away from the hospital after being arrested this weekend.

On August 3, police arrested Cody McAllister on a traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of brass knuckles.

McAllister began to complain of chest pain and authorities took him to be evaluated at Highlands Medical Center. During an x-ray, he escaped custody and walked off from the hospital.

Police obtained warrants through the Jackson County District Court for the following offenses:

3rd-degree escape

Unlawful Possession of Control Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brass Knuckles

Failure To Wear Safety Belt

Failure To Display License

Failure To Display Insurance

If you see McAllister or know his whereabouts, contact the Hollywood Police Department at (256) 259-1295 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 574-9313.