Police searching for escaped inmate in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Police are searching for a Flat Rock man after he walked away from the hospital after being arrested this weekend.
On August 3, police arrested Cody McAllister on a traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of brass knuckles.
McAllister began to complain of chest pain and authorities took him to be evaluated at Highlands Medical Center. During an x-ray, he escaped custody and walked off from the hospital.
Police obtained warrants through the Jackson County District Court for the following offenses:
- 3rd-degree escape
- Unlawful Possession of Control Substance – Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Brass Knuckles
- Failure To Wear Safety Belt
- Failure To Display License
- Failure To Display Insurance
If you see McAllister or know his whereabouts, contact the Hollywood Police Department at (256) 259-1295 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 574-9313.
34.662361 -86.047024