Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Cullman County

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place in Hanceville.

According to the Hanceville Police Department, earlier Sunday, a concerned citizen called the Hanceville Police Department in reference to a family members well-being.

Police say they went to a home on County Road 599 in Hanceville to perform a welfare check on the person whom the family member had concerns for. Hanceville PD says when officers arrived on the scene, they were met with gunfire from a person at the home. The gunfire allegedly struck a patrol car several times. According to police, shots were exchanged between officers and the suspect at the home, which resulted in the suspect being shot multiple times.

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.