Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Cullman County

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place in Hanceville.
According to the Hanceville Police Department, earlier Sunday, a concerned citizen called the Hanceville Police Department in reference to a family members well-being.
Police say they went to a home on County Road 599 in Hanceville to perform a welfare check on the person whom the family member had concerns for. Hanceville PD says when officers arrived on the scene, they were met with gunfire from a person at the home. The gunfire allegedly struck a patrol car several times. According to police, shots were exchanged between officers and the suspect at the home, which resulted in the suspect being shot multiple times.
No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.
Hanceville PD says law enforcement, fire, and medical staff all provided immediate first aid to the suspect, but he died a short time later.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation will be conducting the investigation into the shooting incident. Hanceville PD adds that it is standard practice for state law enforcement officials to investigate officer-involved shootings.
Authorities did not release any additional information but Hanceville PD says it will release details when they are available.