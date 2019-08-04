× Local law enforcement responds to Dayton and El Paso shootings

After news of the shootings in Dayton and El Paso, and with many North Alabama districts set to start school this coming week, local law enforcement agencies are recommitting to be vigilant of any potential threats.

Huntsville Police issued a statement Sunday morning, saying they will “ensure there is high visibility” of their officers.

“Huntsville Police recognizes the recent shootings the past 24 hours in Texas and Ohio can place fear in citizens everywhere. Our hearts go out to the victims’ families and also to the first responders that had to react to these tragedies. We are committed to always being ready and to protect all of our citizens anywhere in our city. Our Patrol Officers, as well as those working in an off duty security capacity, are sensitive to these fears and will ensure there is high visibility, especially in many of our religious, commercial and entertainment districts.”

HPD further stated, “We are already hyper-vigilant for the first day of school, from both a traffic and security perspective.”

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated “We continue to monitor developments across the country and continually evaluate our plans. Our schools start back Wednesday and Thursday. We will have our SROs and patrol units at and around the schools throughout the week.”