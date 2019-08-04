Authorities searching for endangered child in Tennessee

HARRIMAN, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for an endangered child.

According to a tweet from TBI, Brandon Wayne Wright, 18, was last seen at his home in Harriman on August 3.

Authorities said he has a known medical condition and requires special care.

Wright is 5′ 5″, weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Wright’s location is asked to contact Sgt. Christoper Lee with the Harriman Police Department at (865) 354-8045 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.