Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. - Marco Domio, a 6'2 190-pound cornerback from Blinn Community College in Texas has committed to Auburn.

I gotta make up for all them nights that my momma cried, Iā€™m going in Iā€™m putting everything on the line. šŸŽ±šŸ¦‹šŸ’•++ pic.twitter.com/wxFAwlpcdK — Marco Domio šŸ¦ (@MDomio_) August 3, 2019

According to his announcement video, Domio picked the Tigers over Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Kentucky.

He becomes Auburn's 16th commitment in the Tigers' class of 2020 and the third junior college player.

Domio is rated a 4-star prospect, according to the 247sports composite rankings,Ā and is the nation's No. 2-ranked juco cornerback and the No. 5 overall juco prospect.