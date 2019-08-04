× Auburn Fan Day set for August 10

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn fans have the chance to get autographs from their favorite players and coaches at the annual fan day.

The Fan Day will take place Saturday, August 10 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CT behind the Auburn Athletics Complex in the Indoor Practice Facility and Watson Field House.

This annual event gives Tiger fans an opportunity to interact with their favorite players and coaches. Access to the practice facility area will open around 3:30 p.m. to allow fans to begin getting in line for autographs. The autograph session will end promptly at 5:30 p.m.

More information on the fan day can be found by clicking here.