Alabama lawmakers respond to the Dayton and El Paso shootings

Hearts are heavy here in Alabama as the nation continues to grieve the horrific shootings.
WHNT News 19 is following Alabama lawmakers and the reaction from those who live here Tennessee Valley.
Sunday afternoon, Governor Kay Ivey directed all flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the El Paso and Dayton shootings. She also tweeted, “I offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Texas and Ohio today. Alabamians are praying for the victims and their families as well as the first responders of these senseless acts of violence.”
Alabama Senator Richard Shelby tweeted he was horrified by the senseless and tragic shootings in El Paso and Dayton this weekend. “This unnecessary loss of life is heartbreaking, and my prayers remain with those affected,” stated Shelby.
Alabama Senator Doug Jones also sent out a thread of tweets sending his condolences to the victims and families. He says it’s time for a real change.