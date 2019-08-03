× Suspect arrested in series of California brewery break-ins

Oceanside (KGTV) — Police arrested a man believed to be behind a series of burglaries that targeted breweries or restaurants throughout San Diego and Riverside counties.

Oceanside police announced Thursday that 42-year-old Nathaniel Maynard, of Hemet, was arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries that occurred between March and July.

Police said breweries, family restaurants or other family-owned businesses around San Diego and Riverside counties were victimized in the burglary series.

According to police, evidence obtained from the break-ins — including surveillance video – led them to identify Maynard as the prime suspect in the case.

On July 21, Oceanside police and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies arrested Maynard “after he was observed attempting to make entry into the window of Wiens [Brewing] in Temecula. Items linking Maynard to several of the other burglaries from both San Diego and Riverside County were found inside his vehicle.”

A woman with Maynard, identified as 35-year-old Leticia Esparza, was also arrested in the July 21 incident, police said.

Five days after the arrests, investigators executed a search warrant at Maynard’s Hemet home and found “more evidence linking Maynard to the burglaries.”

On July 31, another search warrant was served at a location in Oceanside, and investigators found “stolen property from the Twisted Horn Brewing in Vista.”

An unidentified woman believed to be Maynard’s girlfriend was arrested that day, but her arrest was for a warrant not related to the burglary cases.

Maynard was booked in Vista on multiple charges related to the San Diego County cases.