Montgomery police looking for missing child

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Johnathan Pascal.

Pascal is a 6-year-old black male and may be suffering from a condition that requires medication. Police say he was last seen on Brewbaker Drive in Montgomery, Alabama, on Friday, July 26 around 10:30 a.m.

Pascal may be in the company of his mother, Maranda Rudolph, a 38-year-old black female. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Pascal or Rudolph, contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-3353.