Madison native plans on sticking with Alabama football program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Former Bob Jones punter Mike Bernier was the starting punter for the Alabama Crimson Tide for their final eight games of the 2018-2019 season, and then back in April announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Now it looks like Bernier will be staying in Tuscaloosa; Bernier posted on his Instagram and Twitter about his graduation on Saturday adding that he is "excited to announce that he'll be returning to Alabama for his 5th and final season of football."

Bernier is currently not listed on Alabama's roster.